FKA Twigs Roams the London Streets in ‘Which Way’ Video

Song from the singer’s latest record features a collaboration with Dystopia

FKA Twigs has dropped another music video from her recent LP Caprisongs, this time for “Which Way,” featuring Dystopia. The low-fi video was directed by Aidan Zamiri, who also helmed her “Honda” and “Oh My Love” videos.

In this video, Twigs and her pals wander around the streets of London, passing landmarks like Big Ben and the London Eye. The song’s lyrics appear onscreen, reflecting the visuals: “When I was walking through the London city lights/I met the devil and he smiled at me/Said you’re going the wrong way.”

Twigs recently spoke with Rolling Stone about working with Zamiri on the video for “Honda.” “Yolo, like with me it’s just anything to get the shot,” she said. “Working with Aiden Zamiri has been incredible, he’s a genius. ‘Honda’ for me is like a perfect definition of a caprivid because it’s super short and cheeky and it leaves you wanting more.”

The singer released Caprisongs in January. The 17-song effort marked her first collection of new music since 2019’s Magdalene and features appearances by the Weeknd, Jorja Smith, Daniel Caesar, and Shygirl. Prior to releasing Caprisongs and her 2021 single “Tears in the Club,” FKA Twigs returned to music after a two-year hiatus with “Measure of a Man,” which was included on The King’s Man soundtrack.

Earlier this month, Twigs joined Yung Lean for a new single, “Bliss,” accompanied by a similarly lo-fi video. The clip, also directed by Zamiri, finds the pair dressed in wedding attire as they ride off in a classic car. The collaborative track appears on Yung Lean’s new mixtape, Stardust, out now Lean’s own World Affairs imprint.

 

