 FKA Twigs and the Weeknd Team for Lovelorn Banger 'Tears in the Club' - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

FKA Twigs, the Weeknd Try to Dance the Love Away on New Song ‘Tears in the Club’

Single follows musician’s “Measure of a Man” from The King’s Man soundtrack

FKA Twigs and the Weeknd give in to their “emotions overload” in new song “Tears in the Club.” The track follows the release of FKA Twigs’ single “Measure of a Man” featuring Central Cee, which appears on the soundtrack from upcoming film The King’s Man out Dec. 22.

“Tears in the Club” lives up to the promise its name, pairing an booming dance floor beat and atmospheric synths with lyrics from Twigs and the Weeknd that are packed with heartache and angst: “Tears in the club,” goes part of the hook, “Because your love’s got me fucked up.” The track also arrives with a moody, sci-fi tinged music video — replete a few big dance numbers, to boot — directed by Amber Grace Johnson.

Last year, FKA Twigs told Grammy Museum’s Programs at Home that she completed an album while in quarantine during the pandemic. Her most recent album is 2019’s Magdalene.

In November, the Weeknd dropped the video for Starboy‘s “Die for You,” teamed up with Post Malone for “One Right Now,” and collaborated with Rosalía on “La Fama.” The singer is also working on his upcoming HBO series The Idol, which is slated to star Troye Sivan, TV on the Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe, and Anne Heche.

 

In This Article: FKA Twigs, song announcement, The Weeknd

