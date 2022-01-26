FKA Twigs Captures a Classic Vibe in New ‘Jealousy’ Video

FKA Twigs embraces a classic throwback aesthetic in the new music video for “Jealousy,” a track featuring Rema off her recent mixtape, Caprisongs.

The video, directed by Aidan Zamiri, has a late-Eighties/early-Nineties feel, jumping between sequences of FKA Twigs performing the song and dancing alongside a small troupe, and black-and-white footage of Rema delivering his verse solo. The choreography in the clip was handled by Twigs’ regular collaborator, Kash Powell.

“Jealousy” is the latest Caprisongs track FKA Twigs has released a music video for, following “Meta Angel” and “Tears in the Club,” her collaboration with the Weeknd. Caprisongs was released Jan. 14 and marked FKA Twigs’ first project since her celebrated 2019 album, Magdalene. Along with Rema and the Weeknd, the mixtape features collaborations with Pa Salieu, Daniel Caesar, Jorja Smith, and more.

In an Instagram post announcing Caprisongs, FKA Twigs described the mixtape as “my journey back to myself through my amazing collaborators and friends.” She added of the album’s astrological undertones and how they influenced the project: “It’s my stubborn caprisun ass telling me to work thru my pain by delivering at work, don’t think just go studio and create … my saggi moon being the enigmatic temptress craving the club … and my pisce venus hot mess disastrous heart falling in love all over again but this time with music and with myself.”