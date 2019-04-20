FKA Twigs Plots International Tour 

FKA Twigs has revealed she’ll embark on a short tour starting in Los Angeles on May 7th. The 10-date run includes stops in New York City for this year’s Red Bull Music Festival, as well as London, Berlin and Sydney. The tour is scheduled to wrap on June 14th in Hobart, Australia. In addition to these dates, she’s set to perform at Afropunk 2019.

Alongside news of the tour, the “Good to Love” singer tweeted a sign-up link that leads to a landing page that says, “Sign up for updates from twigs.”

FKA Twigs’ last album M3LL155X was released in 2015. Since then, she dropped another issue of her Instagram zine AVANTgarden and starred in a Spike Jones-directed spot for the Apple HomePod. Last year she was featured on A$AP Rocky’s single “Fukk Sleep” and also revealed she had six tumors removed from her uterus.

“I tried to be brave but it was excruciating at times and to be honest I started to doubt if my body would ever feel the same again,” she wrote of the experience in an Instagram post.