 FKA Twigs Gets Pampered in New 'Oh My Love' Video - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Rico Nasty and Bktherula Are Ready and Raring for a Fight on 'Vaderz'
Home Music Music News

FKA Twigs Gets Pampered in New ‘Oh My Love’ Video

Song comes off the singer’s recent mixtape, Caprisongs

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

FKA Twigs has shared a new music video for her song “Oh My Love.” Directed by Aidan Zamiri, the clip — which has a low-fi, vintage aesthetic — showcases the singer in a salon, getting her nails done.

“Oh My Love” comes off Twig’s mixtape Caprisongs, which dropped in January. The 17-song effort marked her first collection of new music since 2019’s Magdalene and features appearances by the Weeknd, Jorja Smith, Daniel Caesar, and Shygirl. The singer has released several music videos for the mixtape’s tracks, including “Jealousy.”

Prior to releasing Caprisongs and her 2021 single “Tears in the Club,” FKA Twigs returned to music after a two-year hiatus with “Measure of a Man,” which was included on The King’s Man soundtrack.

Earlier this month, Twigs joined Yung Lean for a new single, “Bliss,” accompanied by a similarly lo-fi video. The clip, also directed by Zamiri, finds the pair dressed in wedding attire as they ride off in a classic car. The collaborative track appears on Yung Lean’s new mixtape, Stardust, out now Lean’s own World Affairs imprint.

In This Article: FKA Twigs, video announcement

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1362: Jack Harlow Is a Heartthrob and a Budding Superstar. He Wants a Lot More
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.