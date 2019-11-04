 FKA Twigs Unveils New ‘Magdalene’ Cut ‘Sad Day’ – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
Read Next Earl Sweatshirt is a Guide Who Gets You Lost on the Excellent 'Feet of Clay' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Hear FKA Twigs’ Aching New Song ‘Sad Day’

Track will appear on avant pop artist’s new LP, Magdalene

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

FKA Twigs unveiled a new song, “Sad Day,” from her forthcoming album, Magdalene, set to arrive November 8th via Young Turks.

“Sad Day” finds Twigs caught in the throes of unrequited love, deep passion and heartbreak as the production shifts between an atmospheric synthscape and industrial stomp. Twigs’ vocals tie the instrumentals and the song’s themes together, reaching a kind of anguished serenity toward the end as she sings, “The city howls with a cry to seduce you/And claim you/So it’s time/And it’s a sad day for sure.”

“Sad Day” follows previously released Magdalene cuts “Cellophane,” “Holy Terrain,” featuring Future, and “Home With You.” Magdalene marks FKA Twigs’ second album, and follows her 2014 debut, LP1, as well as her 2015 followup EP, M3LL155X.

On Sunday, FKA Twigs launched the second leg of her North American tour in support of Magdalene in Vancouver. The run continues Monday, November 4th, in Seattle and wraps November 20th in Brooklyn.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.