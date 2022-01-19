FKA Twigs Plunges an Arrow Through Her Heart in ‘Meta Angel’ Music Video

In the music video for “Meta Angel,” FKA Twigs doubles as both hunter and prey as she puts an arrow through her heart, although not in the way Cupid may have intended. The song appears on the musician’s latest mixtape Caprisongs.

Leaning into the thematic notion of rebirth on “Meta Angel,” FKA Twigs takes an archer’s approach to killing off the past self holding her back. With accuracy as sharp as her eyeliner, the singer takes to the roof of a building above a park and shoots an arrow straight toward a suspecting, although less abrasive version of herself awaiting the blow from below. When the weapon makes contact, her heart beats in time with the record’s pulsing production.

Speaking of Caprisongs on Instagram in the days ahead of its release, FKA Twigs regarded the project as “my journey back to myself through my amazing collaborators and friends.”

She went on to break down a number of her astrological placements to explain how she made it here in the first place, sharing: “It’s my stubborn caprisun ass telling me to work thru my pain by delivering at work, don’t think just go studio and create … my saggi moon being the enigmatic temptress craving the club … and my pisce venus hot mess disastrous heart falling in love all over again but this time with music and with myself.”