FKA Twigs Wields a Glimmering Blade in Central Cee-Assisted ‘Measure of a Man’ Music Video

FKA Twigs is a sword-wielding dancer in the music video for her Central Cee-assisted collaboration “Measure of a Man,” pulled from the soundtrack to 20th Century Studio’s upcoming film The King’s Man out Dec. 22.

The Diana Kunst-directed video opens on a table of viewers watching a projector screen where FKA Twigs draws them in with sultry vocals and an arresting, choreographed performance.

“This song has such a different sound, which is a challenge, you’ve got to really embody the song. For me especially with my vocals, I had to pull a different side of my artistry out,” the singer shared in a statement. Performance art has always been largely intertwined with her musical endeavors. Here, she’s found in the company of other skilled dancers building a brief narrative.

“What I listen to when it comes to trying to find beats is something theatrical, it needs to sound like a movie,” British MC Central Cee added. “And that’s exactly what’s going on with this song, it sounds like it’s made for a movie regardless.”

The King’s Man follows a gang of historical tyrants and criminals as they work to orchestrate a war. The film was directed by Matthew Vaughn and stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, and more.