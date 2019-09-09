FKA Twigs Details New Album ‘Magdalene,’ Unveils Track List

FKA Twigs has shared new details on her forthcoming album Magdalene, including a track list and release date.

The self-produced record, set for release October 25th, is her first full-length in five years following 2014’s LP1 and her 2015 EP M3LL155X. The album features contributions from Nicolas Jaar, Future, Skrillex, Jack Antonoff, Oneohtrix Point Never, Cashmere Cat and Benny Bianco, with cover art by Matthew Stone (see below).

In a recent profile for i-D magazine, FKA Twigs detailed an operation she had after the release of LP1. “I had tumors in my uterus, so I had an operation to have those removed. Then, four weeks after my operation, I get a call from Spike Jonze,” she said, referencing her collaboration with Jonze on a 2018 commercial for Apple HomePod. “I didn’t tell them about the surgery or that I had all these stitches in my bellybutton. It was grim. It was grim as fuck.”

The musician previously shared Magdalene‘s closing track “Cellophane” in April, with a video directed by Björk collaborator Andrew Thomas Huang. In May, she premiered her live show Magdalene in Los Angeles and New York, featuring songs from the new album as well as older tracks. She will release her second single “Holy Terrain,” featuring Future and co-produced with Jaar, Skrillex and Antonoff, on Monday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. ET.

FKA Twigs, Magdalene Track List

1. “thousand eyes”

2. “home with you”

3. “sad day”

4. “holy terrain” [ft. Future]

5. “mary magdalene”

6. “fallen alien”

7. “mirrored heart”

8. “daybed”

9. “cellophane”