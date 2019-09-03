FKA Twigs Announces North American Tour Ahead of New Album ‘Magdalene’

FKA Twigs will embark on a North American tour of her Magdalene show after debuting with several preview performances earlier this year. The tour will be in support of her forthcoming album of the same name, scheduled for release this fall.

The Magdalene Tour marks FKA Twigs’ first headlining tour in three years, kicking off on November 3rd in Vancouver and making stops in Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago and Boston before wrapping up November 20th at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre.

Fan and Spotify presales for the tour begin Wednesday, with local presales starting Thursday, September 5th, and tickets available to the general public on Friday, September 6th. All sales will begin at 10:00 am local time.

FKA Twigs launched her Magdalene show – a highly theatrical performance with elaborate costumes, lighting, multiple sets and dance routines – with two nights each at Los Angeles’ Palace Theatre and New York’s Park Avenue Armory. She later performed the show in Berlin, London and Sydney, as well as at U.S. festivals including Primavera Sound, We Love Green Festival and Afropunk.

In a new cover story for I-D, FKA Twigs gave details on the new album, announcing that it will feature her previous single “Cellophane” along with collaborations from Future, Nicolas Jaar and more. It will be her first full-length since 2014’s LP1; in 2017, the musician and dancer underwent major surgery to remove tumors from her uterus. Soon afterwards, she starred in a Spike Jonze-directed ad for the Apple HomePod.

“I wasn’t supposed to be moving,” she says. “And Spike’s like, ‘Okay, so we’re gonna play the song and I need you to dance around your living room to it.’ I was fully going for it and literally feeling like my uterus was gonna fall out. I didn’t tell them about the surgery or that I had all these stitches in my bellybutton. It was grim. It was grim as fuck.”

On Magdalene, she says the album “is about every lover that I’ve ever had, and every lover that I’m going to have…Just when you think it’s really fragile and about to fall apart, there’s an absolute defiance and strength in a way that my work’s never had before.”

FKA Twigs Magdalene Tour Dates

November 3rd – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

November 4th – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

November 6th – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

November 9th – Los Angeles, CA @ Camp Flog Gnaw

November 12th – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

November 14th – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

November 15th – Chicago, IL @ Rivera Theatre

November 17th – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

November 19th – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

November 20th – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre