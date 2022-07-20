 FKA Twigs Premieres Video for 'Killer' - Rolling Stone


FKA Twigs Showcases ‘Killer’ Dance Training in New Video

British artist performs stunning choreography by Juliano Nuñes in video directed by Yoann Lemoine

Julyssa Lopez

FKA Twigs is known for her athleticism, and she shows off some of her most impressive moves yet in the video for her song “Killer.” She debuted the upbeat track during her stunning Tiny Desk Concert at London’s St. Matthias Church back in June and dropped the official audio a few weeks later.

Today, she’s released the Yoann Lemoine-directed video for “Killer.” Twigs performs gorgeous choreography by Juliano Nuñes, and her dancing is spliced between black-and-white scenes she shot with the actor Arón Piper on a beach in Portugal. In a statement, Lemoine said that Twigs had approached him after writing a treatment for the video that embodied her personal story.

“I just wanted to let her talent as a performer and dancer shine through without turbulence or filter, and to let the beautiful work of choreographer Juliano Nuñes shine through her,” the French director said. “Twigs is the hardest working artist I have ever met, and it made the process so easy. Her connection with Aron Piper is very special and cinematic, he brought the perfect tension to the film, I’m very excited I could work with both of them.”

“Killer” follows the release of Twigs’ buoyant mixtape Caprisongswhich she dropped in January. The album includes collaborations with the the Weeknd, Shygirl, Rema, and more. In April, she joined the Swedish rapper Yung Lean for the song “Bliss,” off of his mixtape Stardust.

In This Article: FKA Twigs, video announcement

