FKA Twigs Releases ‘Home with You,’ Discusses Her Upcoming Album ‘Magdalene’

FKA Twigs taps into the suburban experience in her new video for “Home with You,” off of her upcoming album Magdalene, out October 25th. It depicts a hazy club scene that transforms into a journey back to the English countryside.

“‘Home with You’ is a record that I’ve written from the heart, and it talks about really just me going home to the suburbs where I’m from in Gloucestershire,” FKA Twigs said in a FaceTime interview with Zane Lowe of Apple Music’s Beats 1 radio program. “When in doubt, I just follow my gut and try to be around nature, go back to the Cotswolds, and get in touch with my family.”

She described the song’s recording as a “flow of consciousness” between her and her collaborators that was done in one take. “Sometimes when I’m in the studio, I can write sort of six ideas a day, seven ideas a day, and then you don’t really realize what you’ve done. And I remember with ‘Home with You,’ I had the MP3 on my phone and then I came back to it the next day and I was like, ‘Wow, we really did that.'”

FKA Twigs also divulged why she had named the album after Mary Magdalene, saying that her interest stemmed less from Magdalene’s religious aspects and more from how she has become a symbol of the “Virgin Whore” archetype.

“I didn’t look at her as a character, a person in the Bible…It was more looking at her as a woman and what she represented, what her archetype was, what was her true story, how was it manipulated, how does that relate to the matriarchy in general, and how that story is manipulated,” she said.

FKA Twigs started touring with the record at a handful of small-theater shows this past May; she said she appreciates the ability to break out of a traditional album cycle mode. “I just think that you can break the rules,” she said.

The artist will kick off the next leg of her North American Magdalene tour this November.