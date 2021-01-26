FKA Twigs, Headie One, Fred Again.. Share New Single ‘Don’t Judge Me’

FKA Twigs has collaborated with London rapper Headie One and producer Fred Again.. on a new single, “Don’t Judge Me.” The song is expanded from the Headie One and Fred Again.. track “Judge Me (Interlude),” featured on the pair’s 2020 mixtape GANG.

The “Don’t Judge Me” music video arrives courtesy of Emmanuel Adjei, who also co-directed the Beyoncé film Black Is King. The visual depicts FKA Twigs dancing in an empty room, interspersed with shots of Headie One walking down the street; it also features several scenes with the art installation Fons Americanus by Kara Walker.

Adjei wrote of the video: “THE INVISIBLE OPPRESOR. From someone’s appearance, we are unable to judge whether a person discriminates over color, sex, religion, or gender. The oppressors within the people surrounding us, most often remain invisible until their abuse against others is revealed. This is one of the reasons why, for generations, discrimination is so hard to fight. Who must the victim fight against if it can’t identify the perpetrator?”