FKA Twigs Collaborates With Getty Images to Empower Black Storytellers

FKA Twigs and Getty Images are working to empower black storytellers by making more images from the platforms archives available to creatives. Getty will also be pursuing and announcing various projects that will amplify and support black creatives in the coming months.

Getty Images’ Hulton Archive is the world’s largest privately owned commercial archive, featuring a mix of historic stock images and editorial work. The collection goes back to the 1800s, capturing numerous cultural and political movements. This year, Getty will be donating visual content from Hulton for non-commercial use. The donated images will be used for educational and reflecting purposes.

“It was the artist Kandis Williams who told me how much of our history was in the Getty Images Archive,” Twigs wrote in a statement. “We were discussing how powerful it would be to make this content available to black creators and educators – enabling us to put these pieces together and make our history accessible for generations to come.”

Getty will also be providing various mechanisms of support focused on black history at its Hulton Archive. More details on the project will be released over the next few months.

“Knowing the past opens the door to the future we are pleased to partner with FKA twigs on this ambitious project to preserve and celebrate black history,” Ken Mainardis, Senior Vice President and Head of Content at Getty Images added. “With this project we hope to empower black content creators to tell their story of their own history, and to support storytelling as a weapon in the struggle for racial uplift.”