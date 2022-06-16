FKA Twigs Proves Why It’s ‘Dangerous to Be a Woman in Love’ on ‘Killer’

FKA Twigs is giving the tearful baddies a song to vibe with. On Thursday, the singer released her track “Killer,” after teasing the song during a previous performance and a set of tweets.

“for baddies with a tear in their eye,” she wrote on Twitter, sharing the artwork designed by Mu Kepzo, last week.

For the singer, the line “It’s dangerous to be a woman in love” stands out, as she explains in a press release, “When at its worst the effects of heartbreak can define one’s trajectory much more than the beauty of the love itself, in my song ‘Killer’ I explore this concept. The navigation, the hunt and the kill. The death of promises, dreams and the future that was once promised.”

She adds, “But like the wildest plucked roses, I find myself more beautiful delicately wilted, in shadow, forced solace, darkened at the edges and achingly thirsting to be tended to again.’

Twigs first premiered the song during NPR’s Tiny Desk last week while performing at London’s St. Matthias Church, draped in candlelight.

Twigs released her mixtape Caprisongs back in January. The album included tracks with the Weeknd, Shygirl, Daniel Caesar, and Jorja Smith, among others. More recently, she teamed up with the Swedish rapper Yung Lean for the kinetic collab “Bliss.”

She debuted the caprivid for her song “Honda” with Rolling Stone in April.

“Yolo, like with me, it’s just anything to get the shot. Working with Aiden Zamiri has been incredible, he’s a genius,” she said at the time. “‘Honda’ for me is like a perfect definition of a caprivid because it’s super short and cheeky and it leaves you wanting more.”