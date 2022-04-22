 Watch Fka Twigs Get 'Dangerous' in 'Honda' Caprivid - Rolling Stone
Fka Twigs ‘Felt Really Dangerous’ Shooting Her ‘Honda’ Cabrivid, But ‘Yolo’

“I love the fact that people are like upset with how short they are because that’s the whole point,” Twigs tells Rolling Stone

Four months after releasing her mixtape Caprisongs, Fka Twigs is bringing fans into the visual world of her album. On Friday, the singer premiered the shortened visual of her track “Honda,” featuring Pa Salieu, with Rolling Stone.

For the dark, dub-meets-Afrobeats track’s visual, Twigs took the “Honda” themes to the extreme as she was “tied front first onto a pole just zooming down the motorway.”

“Yolo, like with me it’s just anything to get the shot. Working with Aiden Zamiri has been incredible, he’s a genius,” she tells Rolling Stone. “‘Honda’ for me is like a perfect definition of a caprivid because it’s super short and cheeky and it leaves you wanting more.”

Twigs says the clip is meant to be “a little flash shot into my world, into my London, and into who I am.” The singer — who dropped Caprisongs in January — has been releasing these short, layered visuals for several of the main songs on the album. Last week, she dropped one for “Papi Bones,” where she’s seen dancing and thrusting on a motorcycle inside a small home.

“For me, making these shorts or caprivids is like a hole punch of your favorite scenes from a music video, nothing more nothing less. It’s like sorbet, you know like when you just keep on wanting more and more,” she says. (According to Urban Dictionary, caprivids are “mini music videos made with limited time and resource.”) “I love the fact that people are like upset with how short they are because that’s the whole point.”

Caprisongs featured tracks such as “Tears in the Club” with the Weeknd, “Careless” with Daniel Caesar, and “Darjeeling” with Jorja Smith and Unknown T. The LP was her first full-length project since 2019’s Magdalene.

