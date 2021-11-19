FKA Twigs Embraces Her Inner Crooner on New Song With Central Cee ‘Measure of a Man’

FKA Twigs and British MC Central Cee have linked up for a new song, “Measure of a Man,” which will appear on the soundtrack for the upcoming spy flick, The King’s Man.

Befitting the film it was made for, “Measure of a Man” feels like a classic Bond theme — sweeping strings, a blast of brass toward the end — but balanced with contemporary drums and synths. Central Cee rolls through his verse, while FKA Twigs goes fully into crooner mode with a mighty vocal performance.

“This song has such a different sound, which is a challenge; you’ve got to really embody the song,” FKA Twigs said in a statement. “For me especially with my vocals, I had to pull a different side of my artistry out.”

Central Cee added, “What I listen to when it comes to trying to find beats is something theatrical, it needs to sound like a movie. And that’s exactly what’s going on with this song, it sounds like it’s made for a movie regardless.”

The King’s Man is based on the comic book The Secret Service and serves as a prequel to the two Kingsman movies released in 2014 and 2017. The new movie, which was directed by Matthew Vaughn, stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance. It’s set to arrive in theaters on Dec. 22.