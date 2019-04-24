×
Rolling Stone
FKA Twigs Returns With Trippy New Video for ‘Cellophane’

Tracks marks singer’s first new solo release since 2016

Musician, dancer and visual artist FKA Twigs released a new song on Wednesday, “Cellophane,” accompanied by a trippy and emotional video. This is her first new video release since last November’s “Fukk Sleep” with A$AP Rocky, and her first new solo effort since 2016’s “Good to Love.”

The clip was directed by Andrew Thomas Huang, known for his collaborations with Björk. “Cellophane” starts off normal enough – or at least as normal as a Twigs video can be – with Twigs appearing on a golden stage in a Poison Ivy-stye get-up. After a brief applause, she starts to pole dance, but pretty soon the world begins to literally fall out from beneath her. What follows is a frenetic, bottomless descent that resembles the middle section of Huang’s video for Björk’s “The Gate.” But rather than floating through an ephemeral blue, Twigs is in screaming free-fall, and what she eventually encounters at the bottom provides more questions than answers.

FKA Twigs wrote on Twitter: “when I wrote cellophane over a year ago a visual narrative came to me immediately, I knew I had to learn how to pole-dance to bring it to life, and so that’s what I did. thank you @Andrew_T_Huang, for elevating my vision beyond words. you are a visionary.”

