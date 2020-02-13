Watch FKA Twigs’ Evocative Performance of ‘Cellophane’ at NME Awards

FKA Twigs performed her single “Cellophane” at the 2020 NME Awards in London and gave the track an impressive intimate, eight-minute long rendition accompanied by a cellist and a pianist. During the performance, the singer kept things simple, standing in the center of an illuminated red stage and bringing in some of her signature choreography.

Yungblood, the 1975 and Beabadoobee also performed during the annual awards show, which honored Taylor Swift with the Best Solo Act in the World award. The 1975 was honored with Best British Band during the ceremony, which took place at the O2 Academy Brixton.

“Cellophane” comes off FKA Twigs’ recent album Magdalene, which dropped in November. The singer has previously performed the track on The Tonight Show, where she gave a similar (although much shorter) performance. Magdalene marks FKA Twigs’ second album, and follows her 2014 debut, LP1, as well as her 2015 followup EP, M3LL155X.

FKA Twigs will appear at Coachella in April, at Lovebox in London in June and will also perform at several European festivals throughout July and August.