Watch FKA Twigs’ Hypnotic Performance of ‘Cellophane’ on ‘Fallon’

FKA Twigs appeared on The Tonight Show to perform her emotional single “Cellophane” with the help of a pianist and cellist. Dressed in an ornate gown that she took off midway through the song, the singer sang from atop a catwalk-like stage, spinning on a pole with impressive skill. The hypnotic, almost surreal performance concluded with the singer curled up around the pole (which also appears in the song’s music video), bringing the evocative song to a close.

“Cellophane” comes off FKA Twigs’ new album Magdalene, which drops November 8th. The singer told Zane Lowe that she named the album after Mary Magdalene because she was interested how she has become a symbol of the “Virgin Whore” archetype. “I didn’t look at her as a character, a person in the Bible,” the singer told Lowe. “It was more looking at her as a woman and what she represented, what her archetype was, what was her true story, how was it manipulated, how does that relate to the matriarchy in general, and how that story is manipulated.”

The artist will launch the next leg of her North American Magdalene tour in November, kicking off on November 3rd in Vancouver and making stops in Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago and Boston before wrapping up November 20th at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre. FKA Twigs launched her Magdalene show – a highly theatrical performance with elaborate costumes, lighting, multiple sets and dance routines – with two nights each at Los Angeles’ Palace Theatre and New York’s Park Avenue Armory, and since performed it in several cities around the world.