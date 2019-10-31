 Watch FKA Twigs’ Hypnotic Performance of ‘Cellophane’ on ‘Fallon’ – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
Read Next Tank Has a New Hit, a New Album, and a New Controversy Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch FKA Twigs’ Hypnotic Performance of ‘Cellophane’ on ‘Fallon’

The song appears on her new album Magdalene

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

FKA Twigs appeared on The Tonight Show to perform her emotional single “Cellophane” with the help of a pianist and cellist. Dressed in an ornate gown that she took off midway through the song, the singer sang from atop a catwalk-like stage, spinning on a pole with impressive skill. The hypnotic, almost surreal performance concluded with the singer curled up around the pole (which also appears in the song’s music video), bringing the evocative song to a close.

“Cellophane” comes off FKA Twigs’ new album Magdalene, which drops November 8th. The singer told Zane Lowe that she named the album after Mary Magdalene because she was interested how she has become a symbol of the “Virgin Whore” archetype. “I didn’t look at her as a character, a person in the Bible,” the singer told Lowe. “It was more looking at her as a woman and what she represented, what her archetype was, what was her true story, how was it manipulated, how does that relate to the matriarchy in general, and how that story is manipulated.”

The artist will launch the next leg of her North American Magdalene tour in November, kicking off on November 3rd in Vancouver and making stops in Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago and Boston before wrapping up November 20th at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre. FKA Twigs launched her Magdalene show – a highly theatrical performance with elaborate costumes, lighting, multiple sets and dance routines – with two nights each at Los Angeles’ Palace Theatre and New York’s Park Avenue Armory, and since performed it in several cities around the world.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.