 Fivio Foreign Taps Kanye West, Alicia Keys for 'City Of Gods' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Astroworld Victim's Relatives Blast Kanye West's 'Ridiculous' Demand Billie Eilish Apologize
Home Music Music News

Fivio Foreign Taps Kanye West, Alicia Keys for ‘City Of Gods’

Drill rapper’s upcoming debut album B.I.B.L.E. was executive produced by West

By

Reporter

Rolling Stone's Most Recent Stories

View All

Brooklyn-based rapper Fivio Foreign teamed up with Kanye West and Alicia Keys for his new single, “City Of Gods.” The single is set to be included on the drill rapper’s upcoming debut album, B.I.B.L.E., which was executive produced by West and is scheduled for release on March 25.

Defiant and confident, Fivio Foreign opens the track in full braggadocio mode, declaring himself the “ni–a in charge” while paying homage to his friend and fellow drill hitmaker, Pop Smoke. As Keys interpolates the chorus of “New York City” by The Chainsmokers, Fivio flaunts his influence and taunts his haters, saying, “If I want ’em to not let you come into the city, it’s my option.”

Although the track is ultimately credited to Fivio Foreign, West’s verse is a standout — an extended confessional rife with cultural call-outs pointed wordplay that, once again, finds the Donda rapper addressing his public feuds and social media meltdowns.

Related Stories

Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby Reteam for 'Bussin'
Astroworld Victim's Relatives Blast Kanye West's 'Ridiculous' Demand Billie Eilish Apologize

Related Stories

Silence of the Lambs; Buffalo Bill
'Silence of the Lambs': The Complete Buffalo Bill Story
Flashback: Tina Turner Covers Dolly Parton, Kris Kristofferson on Debut Solo Album

“This afternoon, a hundred goons pullin’ up to SNL/When I pull up, it’s dead on arrival,” he says, seemingly throwing shade (for a second time) at Saturday Night Live actor Pete Davidson “They act like they love you, they don’t even like you/They throw a party, won’t even invite you/I seen the same thing happen to Michael/You black and you rich, they sayin’ you psycho, it’s like a cycle/If you text me anything hype, you better text back and say it’s a typo.”

“City Of Gods” isn’t the first time Fivio and West have joined forces. In 2021, the rapper appeared on West’s Donda, contributing a verse to the track “Off the Grid.”

Both Fivio and Keys teased the track on Instagram, sharing separate photos of the trio decked out in all-black ensembles — suggesting that, perhaps, a music video for the single is in the works.

In This Article: Alicia Keys, Fivio Foreign, Kanye West, song announcement

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1361: How Jennifer Lopez Broke All the Rules to Get to the Top
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.