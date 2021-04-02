Fitz Performs ‘Congratulations’ at Hollywood High on ‘Kimmel’

Fitz brought his single “Congratulations” to Jimmy Kimmel Live with the help of Bryce Vine. The musician, of Fitz and the Tantrums, performed the track in the bleachers and on the football field of Hollywood High School, joined by two backing musicians and some fireworks.

“Congratulations” comes off Fitz’s debut solo album Head Up High, which dropped last month via Elektra. The musician wrote the album after a headlining tour with Fitz and the Tantrums was cut short due to Covid-19 and he found himself back at home under lockdown. A casual songwriting session with co-writer and co-producer Ryan Daly switched from an in-person meeting to Zoom, and the pair began collaborating on Fitz’s new solo tracks.

Fitz’s first solo single, “Head Up High,” arrived last October. His said of the track, “I wanted to do a tune centered around the acoustic, which is very different from Fitz and the Tantrums. We’ve only used an acoustic guitar on one song in four albums! The chords and lyrics spilled out of me.”

Head Up High follows Fitz and the Tantrums’ 2019 album, All the Feels. The band is currently scheduled to tour the U.S. this spring and summer.