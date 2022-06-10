Fitz and the Tantrums Return With New Summer Jam ‘Sway’

It’s the season for “summer lovers” in the video for Fitz and the Tantrums’ new single “Sway,” the band’s first new music in nearly three years.

“Since the beginning, we’ve always set out to get people up on their feet, smiling and dancing when they hear our music,” frontman Michael “Fitz” Fitzpatrick said of the single in a statement.

“‘Sway’ felt like it had that special sauce when we were making it in the studio, and we’re already seeing the song work its magic when we play it live. We’re so excited to share it as our first new single in years. So, to all you summer lovers…this one is for you!”

The “Sway” video captures picturesque summery vibes with the band and friends hanging out at a backyard pool party. “All the pretty girls looking sad all summer/All the pretty boys want to dance,” Fitzpatrick sings on the chorus. “Strangers in a world full of lonely lovers/Find someone and take ‘em by the hand.”

“Sway” is the band’s first new music since their 2019 LP All the Feels; Fitz and the Tantrums are currently in the studio working on a follow-up to that album. Additionally, Fitzpatrick released his debut solo album under the name Fitz in 2021.

Fitz and the Tantrums will spend the summer playing “Sway” in amphitheaters nationwide, first on a co-headlining tour with St Paul and the Broken Bones this month and then, starting in July, on a co-headlining trek with Andy Grammar.