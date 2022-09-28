Fitz and the Tantrums Announce New Album ‘Let Yourself Free,’ 2023 Tour

Fitz and the Tantrums have announced their new album Let Yourself Free, and with it revealed their latest single “Moneymaker” and a 2023 tour.

The band previously previewed their new album, due out Nov. 11, in June with their summery single “Sway.” For Let Yourself Free, Fitz and the Tantrums’ first album since 2019’s All the Feels, the band found inspiration from their 2010 debut LP Pickin’ Up the Pieces.

“We are so excited for the world to hear our fifth studio album!” frontman Michael “Fitz” Fitzpatrick said in a statement. “For this record we really wanted to pull from our earliest influences and bring the through line of this band full circle. Tracks like ‘Silver Platter’ and ‘Steppin’ On Me’ really are a nod to our first album Pickin’ up the Pieces, while tracks like ‘Moneymaker’ take that influence and blast it into the future!”

(Additionally, the title of “Moneymaker” harkens back to the band’s first single, “MoneyGrabber”).

Fitz and the Tantrums celebrated the new album announcement Wednesday by bringing “Sway” to the Kelly Clarkson Show with a special outdoor performance:

The band will embark on a monthlong tour in support of Let Yourself Free starting Jan. 21, 2023 in Portland, Oregon; the 17-date trek concludes Feb. 16, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Let Yourself Free Track List

1. “Good Intentions”

2. “Heaven”

3. “Sway”

4. “Silver Platter”

5. “Let Yourself Free”

6. “Moneymaker”

7. “AHHHH!”

8. “Good Nights”

9. “Big Love”

10. “Is it Love”

11. “Steppin’ on Me”

12. “Someday”

Fitz and the Tantrums Tour Dates

January 21, 2023 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

January 22, 2023 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

January 24, 2023 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

January 25, 2023 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

January 27, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

January 28, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort

January 31, 2023 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral

February 2, 2023 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theater

February 3, 2023 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

February 4, 2023 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

February 6, 2023 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

February 8, 2023 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

February 10, 2023 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

February 11. 2023 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

February 13, 2023 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

February 14, 2023 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

February 16, 2023 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room