Fitz and the Tantrums Announce New Album ‘Let Yourself Free,’ 2023 Tour
Fitz and the Tantrums have announced their new album Let Yourself Free, and with it revealed their latest single “Moneymaker” and a 2023 tour.
The band previously previewed their new album, due out Nov. 11, in June with their summery single “Sway.” For Let Yourself Free, Fitz and the Tantrums’ first album since 2019’s All the Feels, the band found inspiration from their 2010 debut LP Pickin’ Up the Pieces.
“We are so excited for the world to hear our fifth studio album!” frontman Michael “Fitz” Fitzpatrick said in a statement. “For this record we really wanted to pull from our earliest influences and bring the through line of this band full circle. Tracks like ‘Silver Platter’ and ‘Steppin’ On Me’ really are a nod to our first album Pickin’ up the Pieces, while tracks like ‘Moneymaker’ take that influence and blast it into the future!”
(Additionally, the title of “Moneymaker” harkens back to the band’s first single, “MoneyGrabber”).
Fitz and the Tantrums celebrated the new album announcement Wednesday by bringing “Sway” to the Kelly Clarkson Show with a special outdoor performance:
The band will embark on a monthlong tour in support of Let Yourself Free starting Jan. 21, 2023 in Portland, Oregon; the 17-date trek concludes Feb. 16, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Let Yourself Free Track List
1. “Good Intentions”
2. “Heaven”
3. “Sway”
4. “Silver Platter”
5. “Let Yourself Free”
6. “Moneymaker”
7. “AHHHH!”
8. “Good Nights”
9. “Big Love”
10. “Is it Love”
11. “Steppin’ on Me”
12. “Someday”
Fitz and the Tantrums Tour Dates
January 21, 2023 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
January 22, 2023 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
January 24, 2023 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
January 25, 2023 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
January 27, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
January 28, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort
January 31, 2023 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral
February 2, 2023 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theater
February 3, 2023 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
February 4, 2023 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall
February 6, 2023 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
February 8, 2023 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
February 10, 2023 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
February 11. 2023 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
February 13, 2023 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
February 14, 2023 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
February 16, 2023 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room
