Fitz and the Tantrums Are Full of Heart in ‘All the Feels’ Video

Fitz and the Tantrums have announced a new album, All the Feels, scheduled for release September 20th.

“So many highs and lows this last year but we’ll make it through together,” said lead vocalist Michael Fitzpatrick. “We are so excited to finally share what we’ve been working so hard on. ‘ALL THE FEELS’ has all the emotions. We hope you love it as much as we do.”

To celebrate the announcement, they’ve released a video for the title track, featuring Fitzpatrick suffering an unusual heart attack. A team of doctors – and a specialized EMT agent, played by co-lead vocalist Noelle Scaggs – appear just in time to heal his heart, both physically and emotionally.

Fitz and the Tantrums previously released “I Need Help!,” “Don’t Ever Let Em” and “123456,” which serves as the album’s lead single and will be featured in the upcoming Netflix film Otherhood. The band is currently in the middle of a co-headlining world tour with labelmates Young the Giant.

All the Feels Track Listing



1. All The Feels

2. 123456

3. I Just Wanna Shine

4. Ain’t Nobody But Me

5. I Need Help!

6. Don’t Ever Let Em

7. Basement

8. Ready or Not

9. OCD

10. SuperMagik

11. Belladonna (digital release only)

12. Stop

13. Dark Days

14. Hands Up

15. Kiss The Sky (digital release only)

16. Maybe Yes

17. Livin’ For The Weekend (digital release only)

Fitz and the Tantrums/Young the Giant 2019 North American Tour Dates

June 28 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live Outdoors – SOLD OUT

June 29 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

June 30 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacob’s Pavilion at Nautica

July 2 – Des Moines, IA @ Brenton Skating Plaza (not including Young the Giant)

July 3 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Concert Cove

July 5 – New Braunfels, TX @ Whitewater Amphitheater

July 7 – Houston, TX @ Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

July 9 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheatre

July 10 – Fayetteville, AR @ Walmart AMP

July 12 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre

July 13 – Charlotte, NC @ Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 14 – Atlanta, GA @ State Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

July 16 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

July 18 – Tampa, FL @ The Cuban Club Courtyard

July 19 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

July 20 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater

July 21 – Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheater

August 1 – Chicago, IL @ Grant Park (Lollapalooza) (not including Young the Giant)

August 2 – West Allis, WI @ Wisconsin State Fair Park (not including Young the Giant)

August 4 – Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Park Concerts

August 6 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheater – SOLD OUT

August 8 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

August 9 – San Diego, CA @ CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

August 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

August 11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

August 14 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort

August 15 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

August 16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Downtown Las Vegas Events Center