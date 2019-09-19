Watch Fitz and the Tantrums Perform Two Tracks on ‘Kimmel’

Fitz and the Tantrums took over the stage at Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform two tracks, “All the Feels” and “I Just Wanna Shine,” both off their new album All the Feels. Playing on the show’s outdoor stage, the band gave an upbeat rendition of both songs, which have a summery, optimistic feeling.

Fitz and the Tantrums will release All the Feels, their fourth album, on September 20th via Elektra Records. The band has previewed the release with several songs, including “123456,” “All the Feels” and “I Just Wanna Shine.” “So many highs and lows this last year, but we’ll make it through together,” frontman Michael “Fitz” Fitzpatrick said in a statement about the album. “We are so excited to finally share what we’ve been working so hard on. All the Feels has all the emotions. We hope you love it as much as we do.”

Fitzpatrick told Rolling Stone recently that there was a lot of pressure in topping their hit single “Handclap” on the new album. “What I learned is you really gotta do your best to put all that aside because if that’s ever in your consciousness, it robs you of the moment of letting a song have a life and have oxygen in the room,” he said. “I wasn’t trying to write ‘Handclap’ when we wrote ‘Handclap.’ And that was coming off of two number ones on the record before that on alternative radio.”

The band recently wrapped a U.S. tour with Young the Giant. They will perform at Dusk Music Festival in Tucson, Arizona on November 9th.