Hear Untold Tales of the Women Who Helped Create Hip-Hop

Author Clover Hope shares tales of the greatest women rappers on our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast

Brian Hiatt

NEW YORK, NEW YORK--AUGUST 16--Rapper MC Lyte (aka Lana Moorer) appears in a portrait taken on August 16, 1991 in New York City. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images/Michael Ochs Archives).

Rapper MC Lyte (aka Lana Moorer) appears in a portrait taken on August 16, 1991 in New York City.

Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Clover Hope’s essential new book, The Motherlode: 100+ Women Who Made Hip-Hop, doesn’t just tell the stories of the women who helped shape hip-hop, from the pioneering MC Sha-Rock to Cardi B. It also ends up telling the entire story of the genre through a brand-new lens.

In the new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now, Hope joins host Brian Hiatt to discuss some of the best tales from the book, with an emphasis on pre-2000s rappers, from Mercedes Girls to Salt-N-Pepa, from MC Lyte to Foxy Brown and Lil Kim.

To hear the entire episode, press play above, or download and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

The Motherlode, by Clover Hope; Illustrations by Rachelle Baker

© Abrams Image

Download and subscribe to our weekly podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, hosted by Brian Hiatt, on iTunes or Spotify (or wherever you get your podcasts)

In This Article: Cardi B, Foxy Brown, Lil Kim, MC Lyte, Salt-N-Pepa

