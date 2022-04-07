 First Ladies of Disco Tour to Deliver Nostalgic Evening of Hits - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Noah Cyrus Announces Her Long-Awaited Debut Album With Crushing Single 'I Burned LA Down'
Home Music Music News

First Ladies of Disco to Deliver Nostalgic Evening of Soul, Club Hits on Retro Music Box Tour

Norma J. Wright, Linda Clifford, and Martha Wash team up for the 13-date trek

By

Kat Bouza's Most Recent Stories

View All
First Ladies of Disco to Deliver Nostalgic Evening of Soul, Club Hits on Retro Music Box TourFirst Ladies of Disco to Deliver Nostalgic Evening of Soul, Club Hits on Retro Music Box Tour

Kat Armendariz*

The First Ladies of Disco Retro Music Box Tour is hitting the road this summer, bringing the glamour of Studio 54 and the thrill of sweaty nightclub dance floors to audiences across the United States with an evening of live music led by some of the biggest hitmakers of yesteryear.

Billed as an night jam-packed with hits from the Seventies through the Nineties spanning soul, pop, R&B and dance charts, the First Ladies of Disco Retro Music Box Tour is helmed by three groundbreaking female performers and songwriters from the disco era: Norma J. Wright (“Le Freak,” “Saturday”), Linda Clifford (“Runaway Love,” “Red Light”) and Martha Wash (“Gonna Make You Sweat,” “It’s Raining Men”). The show combines medleys, group numbers and solo performances backed by a live band.

Each stop of the tour will also feature a finale number featuring a variety of rotating special guests from the disco and club eras.

Tickets for the First Ladies of Disco Retro Music Box Tour can be found on the tour’s official website.

First Ladies of Disco Retro Music Box Tour Dates

May 4 – Las Vegas, NV @ Myron’s at the Smith Center
June 30 – Norwalk, CT @ Wall Street Theatre
July 2 – Columbus, OH @ Lincoln Theatre
July 21 – New York, NY @ Joe’s Pub
July 22 – New York, NY @ Joe’s Pub
July 23 – New York, NY @ Joe’s Pub
July 24 – Sellersville, PA @ Sellersville Theatre
September 1 – Denver, CO @ The Soiled Dove
September 3 – Arroyo Grande, CA @ Clark Center for the Performing Arts
September 5 – Spokane, WA @ The Knitting Factory
September 8 – Boise, ID @ The Knitting Factory
September 10 – Great Falls, MT @ Mansfield Theatre
October 29 – Houston, TX @ The Zilkha Theatre

In This Article: First Ladies of Disco, Linda Clifford, Martha Wash, Norma J. Wright, tour announcement

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1362: Jack Harlow Is a Heartthrob and a Budding Superstar. He Wants a Lot More
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.