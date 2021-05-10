Billie Eilish, the Killers, Lizzo, Tame Impala to Headline 2021 Firefly Festival

Billie Eilish, the Killers, Lizzo, and Tame Impala are set to headline the 2021 Firefly Festival, which will take place September 23rd through the 26th at the Woodlands in Dover, Delaware.

The lineup for the four-day festival also boasts Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, Cage the Elephant, Wiz Khalifa, Machine Gun Kelly, Diplo, Portugal. the Man, Nelly, Phoebe Bridgers, Blackbear, Sylvan Esso, Glass Animals, Khruangbin, Band of Horses, Taking Back Sunday, Girl in Red, Dominic Fike, Arlo Parks, Flo Milli, Denzel Curry, Duke Dumont, Big Wild, Iann Dior, and Kim Petras. A full lineup is available on the Firefly website.

A pass presale will begin May 14th at 10 a.m. ET, with registration open now on the Firefly website. Passes will go on sale to the general public on May 17th at 10 a.m. ET. Camping and VIP packages are also available.

Firefly is the latest festival to plot a fall return for 2021 after the pandemic brought live music to a halt in 2020. Governors Ball is set to happen the same weekend in New York City (Eilish is headlining that festival as well), while Bonnaroo is slated for September 2nd through 5th. Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival will also return to Houston November 5th and 6th, while prior to all this Rolling Loud Miami will take place July 23rd through 25th.