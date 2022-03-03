 Fireboy DML Performed for NPR's 'Tiny Desk (Home) Concert' - Rolling Stone
Fireboy DML Performs From Lagos With Love in NPR ‘Tiny Desk (Home) Concert’

The video comes as Madonna debuts a new remix featuring the Afro-life crooner

From Lagos, Nigeria, singer Fireboy DML delivered reimagined takes of three of his Afro-life tunes to NPR for their latest Tiny Desk (Home) concert. With pristine vocals complemented by the stirring keys, smooth trumpet, and subtle cymbals of his backing band the Vibe Kings, Fireboy upped the emotional ante of his already poignant tracks, “Like I Do,” “Tattoo,” and “Peru.” Ed Sheeran, 21 Savage, and Blxst have hopped on remixes of “Peru,” the rising act’s international hit. 

In December, Fireboy, born Adedamola Adefolahon, told Rolling Stone that he’s very particular about collaborations: “I do not care how big an artist is. If there’s no connection, if there’s no vibe, if there’s no energy; I’m not down for that,” he said.

Taking musical cues from Sheeran, Afrobeats artist Wande Coal, English indie band Passenger, among others, Fireboy DML dubbed his genre-fusing approach Afro-life. In February, he brought it to the States for his first U.S. tour, wrapping in Seattle last week. Today, Madonna dropped the second remix of her resurgent 1998 song “Frozen” featuring new verses from Fireboy.

In This Article: afrobeats, fireboy dml, tiny desk

