Hear Fiona Apple’s Full-Throated Cover of the Waterboys’ ‘The Whole of the Moon’

Fiona Apple unveiled a new cover of the Waterboys “The Whole of the Moon” on the series finale of Showtime’s The Affair Sunday. Per a New York Times recap, the episode opened with the Waterboys’ original 1985 version, while Apple’s cover played at the end.

While Apple deftly captured the potent yearning of the original, she remade the arrangement around her piano and swapped the Waterboys’ very Eighties synths for a few country flourishes, like a nimble pedal steel guitar. But, unsurprisingly, the song coalesced around another stand-out vocal performance from Apple, who pushed her voice to its raspy limits as she bellowed, “You came like a comet/Blazing your trail too high/ Too far/To soon/You saw the whole of the moon.”

Along with providing the closing song for The Affair, Apple’s original track “Container” has served as the series’ theme song since it premiered in 2014. As Pitchfork points out, Apple’s cover of “The Whole of the Moon” comes not long after she contributed a new track to the Halloween episode of Bob’s Burgers.

In a recent interview with Vulture, Apple revealed that she is close to finishing a new album and expects to release it early next year. The LP will follow her 2012 effort, The Idler Wheel…