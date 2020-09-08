Fiona Apple to Perform at 2020 New Yorker Festival

On the heels of her new album Fetch the Bolt Cutters, Fiona Apple will perform at this year’s New Yorker Festival, held virtually from October 5th through the 11th.

On October 10th, Apple will perform and take part in conversation with the magazine’s staff writer Emily Nussbaum, who won a Pulitzer Prize for criticism in 2016. Nussbaum recently wrote a feature on Apple last March, in which she went to the singer’s Venice Beach home and discussed Fetch the Bolt Cutters.

The festival also includes Margaret Atwood in conversation with writer Jia Tolentino, a talk between Elizabeth Warren and Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez with Andrew Marantz, Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph with Michael Schulman, and more. Tickets can be found here.

Fetch the Bolt Cutters marked Apple’s fifth studio album, after 2012’s The Idler Wheel… It was named after a scene from The Fall, the crime drama series starring The X-Files‘ Gillian Anderson. Shortly after Bolt Cutters, Apple appeared on Bob Dylan’s new album Rough and Rowdy Ways, alongside Blake Mills and Benmont Tench. In July, she co-wrote the hilarious song “New York Doesn’t Like Your Face” for the animated series Central Park.