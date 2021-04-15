Hear Fiona Apple Cover Sharon Van Etten’s ‘Love More’

Fiona Apple has covered Sharon Van Etten‘s track “Love More” for Van Etten’s anniversary edition of her 2010 album Epic. Apple’s version of the tune brings in more percussion, but stays fairly true to the original.

Van Etten previously teased the cover on Twitter, writing, “‘Love More’ is the last track from Epic, and I’m so honored to have Fiona Apple’s version of it coming out this Thursday.”

Epic, Van Etten’s debut album, will get a special anniversary release, Epic Ten, on April 16th. It contains the original 2010 record, as well as the tracks covered by Courtney Barnett, Vagabon, Shamir, Big Red Machine and Lucinda Williams. The musician has shared several covers so far, including “Don’t Do It,” by Barnett and Vagabon, and “Save Yourself,” by Williams.

“Epic represents a crossroads for me as an artist,” Van Etten said of the release. “Going from intern to artist at Ba Da Bing, from solo folk singer to playing with a band for the first time and beginning to play shows on tour where people showed up. I am in awe of the artists who wanted to participate in celebrating my anniversary and reissue, from young inspiring musicians, to artists who took me under their wing, who I met on tour, and to artists I’ve looked up to since I was a teenager. Each one of these artists continue to influence my writing and provide a sense of camaraderie during this new era of sharing music.”

On April 16th and 17th, Van Etten will release a documentary on the making of the album, combined with a virtual concert where she’ll perform the LP in full with her band at Zebulon in Los Angeles. Proceeds will benefit the venue; tickets can be found here.