Watch Fiona Apple Perform ‘Fetch the Bolt Cutters’ Songs Live for First Time

Fiona Apple performed a trio of Fetch the Bolt Cutters songs live for the first time as part of the singer’s New Yorker Festival virtual fest appearance Saturday.

From an Alabama studio, Apple and her backing studio played “I Want You to Love Me,” “Shameika” and “Fetch the Bolt Cutters” during the 11-minute set; as the singer released her new album amid the coronavirus pandemic, the three renditions marked Apple’s first time playing those songs in a semi-live setting.

In addition to the performance, Apple also joined New Yorker’s Emily Nussbaum for a conversation that branched into politics and Donald Trump, Stereogum reports.

“There’s Proud Boys and our president — our president is a white supremacist who can’t even manage to deny that he is which I guess is good. But I mean, it’s been so insulting, the way that he’s just gaslighting people in America,” Apple said.

“I threw my hands up here right now because I don’t know what to do. I don’t know what to do. I think that something good that’s happened this year, I mean, through all the bad stuff that has been happening, I think that, one big thing is happening is that I think that a lot of us have been looking at — or a bigger portion of white people had been examining themselves for the kind of racist tendencies they may have without thinking of themselves as being racist.”