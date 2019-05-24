Hear Fiona Apple, Jakob Dylan Cover the Beach Boys’ ‘In My Room’

Fiona Apple shared her cover of The Beach Boys’ “In My Room,” featuring Jakob Dylan. The breezy California pop record is featured on the soundtrack to Echo in the Canyon, a new documentary on the birth of the California Sound. Apple and Dylan also contributed a second duet to the soundtrack, of The Byrds’ “It Won’t Be Wrong.”

Echo in the Canyon focuses on the music scene that formed primarily in Los Angeles’ Laurel Canyon during the mid-1960s, featuring not only The Beach Boys but also the Mamas & the Papas, Buffalo Springfield, The Byrds and other iconic rock groups. The soundtrack to the documentary, helmed by Jakob Dylan, includes covers by Beck, Neil Young, Cat Power, Norah Jones, Regina Spektor, Eric Clapton and more.

Apple recently teamed up with King Princess for a rendition of “I Know,” the closer to Apple’s 1999 album When the Pawn… Last year she contributed a new original song, “I Can’t Wait to Meet You,” to the compilation Hopes & Dreams: The Lullaby Project.