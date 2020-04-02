Fiona Apple Unveils Release Date for New Album ‘Fetch the Bolt Cutters’

Fiona Apple has unveiled the release date of her fifth studio album. Fetch the Bolt Cutters will arrive digitally on April 17th.

The news was unveiled via a video, which features a dog running on a beach to a percussive soundscape. Titled after a line said by Gillian Anderson in the British police procedural The Fall, Fetch the Bolt Cutters is the follow-up to 2012’s The Idler Wheel…

In a recent profile with the New Yorker, Apple revealed the names of several of the album’s songs, including “On I Go,” “The Drumset Is Gone,” “Rack of His,” “Kick Me Under the Table,” “Ladies,” “For Her,” “Shameka,” “Heavy Balloon” and “I Want You to Love Me.”

As detailed in the profile, the album features contributions from indie rock drummer Amy Wood, sound engineer (and Wood’s father) John Would, bassist Sebastian Steinberg of the band Soul Coughing and Latin singer-songwriter Davíd Garza. Actress-model Cara Delevingne also makes a cameo appearance on the album’s title track.

While Fetch the Bolt Cutters is her first studio album in nearly eight years, over the past year she has dropped a number of singles, including the Simon & Garfunkel holiday song “7 O’Clock News/Silent Night” (with Phoebe Bridgers and Matt Berninger) and a cover of the Waterboys’ “The Whole of the Moon.”