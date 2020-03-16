 Fiona Apple Reveals New Album Title Based on Gillian Anderson Quote - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1337: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next Perfume Genius Dances With Himself in 'On the Floor' Video Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Fiona Apple Named Her New Album After a Gillian Anderson Quote

Apple also details song titles, recording process

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
AUSTIN, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 28: Fiona Apple performs during the 36th Annual Austin Music Awards at ACL Live on February 28, 2018 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

Fiona Apple reveals her new album's title, 'Fetch the Bolt Cutters,' in a 'New Yorker' profile by Emily Nussbaum.

Gary Miller/Getty Images

Fiona Apple is the subject of a new profile in the New Yorker, written by Emily Nussbaum and published on Monday. Among other things, the feature reveals the title of Apple’s upcoming album, her first in nearly eight years: Fetch the Bolt Cutters, inspired by a line said by Gillian Anderson in the British police procedural The Fall.

Apple has been recording the whole album at her home in Los Angeles for the better part of the decade, and last week she posted a video in which she announced “my record is done” in sign language.

As detailed in the profile, Apple recruited a small troupe of musicians to help out with the recording, including indie rock drummer Amy Wood, sound engineer (and Wood’s father) John Would, bassist Sebastian Steinberg of the band Soul Coughing and Latin singer-songwriter Davíd Garza. The actress-model Cara Delevingne also makes a cameo appearance recording “meows” for the album’s title track.

The band used household objects for percussion — dirt-filled oilcans, rattling seedpods, even the bones of Apple’s dead dog Janet — and recorded most of Fetch the Bolt Cutters by “jamming” around the house, marching around and banging on the walls.

A handful of the album’s track title were also revealed, including “On I Go,” “The Drumset Is Gone,” “Rack of His,” “Kick Me Under the Table,” “Ladies,” “For Her,” “Shameka,” “Heavy Balloon” and “I Want You to Love Me.”

The profile includes a scene in which Apple’s sister, Amber, arrives to record vocal harmonies on a new song, “Newspaper,” about two women connected by their histories with the same abusive man: “It’s a shame because you and I didn’t get a witness!/We’re the only ones who know!” Apple describes women — and the struggle to “not fall in love with the women who hate me” — as being one of the album’s core themes.

Apple’s last LP was 2012’s The Idler Wheel… She’s released a number of one-off singles over the past year, including the Simon & Garfunkel holiday song “7 O’Clock News/Silent Night” (with Phoebe Bridgers and Matt Berninger) and a cover of the Waterboys’ “The Whole of the Moon.”

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1337: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.