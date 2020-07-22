Fiona Apple Co-Writes Hilarious New Song for ‘Central Park’ Finale 

Fiona Apple co-wrote “New York Doesn’t Like Your Face,” a hilarious new song for the animated series Central Park.

Written with David Lucky, the song appears in the series finale and was performed by Audra McDonald, who voices the character Ashley. “New York doesn’t like your face/We’ve got to give them something better to embrace,” Ashley sings dramatically to the elderly heiress, Bitsy. “Haven’t you ever wondered, dear, why your staff all carry cans of mace?”

Central Park aired on Apple TV+ on May 29th and was created by Josh Gad and Bob’s Burgers writers Loren Bouchard and Nora Smith. The soundtrack features songs written by Sara Bareilles, Cyndi Lauper, Meghan Trainor, Anthony Hamilton and more. It will wrap July 24th.

Apple dropped the critically acclaimed Fetch the Bolt Cutters in April, her fifth LP following 2012’s The Idler Wheel… She also played on Bob Dylan’s new album, Rough and Rowdy Ways, alongside Benmont Tench and Blake Mills.

“I’m hesitant to say that I’m helping because it sounds like I’m giving myself too much credit, but I really do hope that I’m helping people and I really do hope that the experiences that I had and lived through that you can hear on the album, that somehow it’s cathartic,” she told NPR of Fetch the Bolt Cutters. “If I can be like a surrogate of the catharsis, if maybe you can get that feeling from listening to it happen, that’s just the highest goal of any art that I can think of.”