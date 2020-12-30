Year In Review: From Britney Spears to Fiona Apple, Our Best Podcast Discussions

When our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast isn’t spotlighting interviews with current stars and music legends, it features music discussions and debates that span genres and eras. Here’s the best of 2020; press play below to listen now, or go to iTunes or Spotify to hear any episode and subscribe.

Claire Shaffer, Brittany Spanos, and Rob Sheffield join us to run through the remarkably consistent catalog of Fiona Apple, from this year’s acclaimed Fetch the Bolt Cutters to 1996’s Tidal.

We celebrate the 20th anniversary of Britney Spears’ second album, Oops!… I Did It Again, with Rob Sheffield (who wrote Rolling Stone‘s review upon the album’s release) and Brittany Spanos going track by track through the album with host Brian Hiatt. Also, Nigel Dick, who directed the title track’s video, looks back.

We look at the extraordinary success of BTS, before going back through the wild history of boy bands, with Jezebel senior writer Maria Sherman, author Larger Than Life: A History of Boy Bands from NKOTB to BTS, joining Brittany Spanos and Rob Sheffield.

We talk about the bizarre 2020 Grammys, and the larger state of the institution, with Brittany Spanos and Rob Sheffield.

Angie Martoccio, Jon Dolan, and Simon Vozick-Levinson join us to talk about the underrated 21st century work of Bob Dylan.

