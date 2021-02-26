Finneas Teams Up With Until the Ribbon Breaks for ‘What They’ll Say About Us’ Reimagining

Finneas has joined forces with Until the Ribbon Breaks for a reimagining of “What They’ll Say About Us.”

Inspired by Black Lives Matter and actor Nick Cordero’s death from Covid-19 complications, the video features footage from protests, a quote from James Baldwin (“I can’t believe what you say, because I see what you do”), and scenes of Charlie Chaplin in The Great Dictator. Instead of the twinkling piano that opens the original recording, the remix kicks off with thrashing instrumentation.

“I’ve long been a fan of Finneas’ work and when I heard ‘What They’ll Say About Us,’ I was struck by the clarity and purpose in the words,” Until the Ribbon Breaks’ Pete Lawrie-Winfield said. “An incredibly refreshing lack of cynicism and positivity, so needed in these strangest of times. I wanted to see if I could build a world musically and visually around the idea that Finneas’ message of patience, hope, and change, to me, sounded almost like a protest song, something generational.”

Last month, Until the Ribbon Breaks remixed Toots and the Maytals’ “Got to Be Tough,” with all proceeds going to Black Lives Matter.

“What They’ll Say About Us” is one of the four singles Finneas released last year, including “Where the Poison Is,” “Another Year,” and “Can’t Wait to Be Dead,” the latter of which he performed on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last month. On Friday, he’ll appear in the new documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry, which focuses on the siblings’ creation of Eilish’s LP When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?