Finneas Reflects on Social Change in ‘What They’ll Say About Us’

Finneas has released a new song and music video titled “What They’ll Say About Us,” an anthem dedicated to the past few months of sweeping social change and protests for racial justice in the United States while much of the country is in lockdown.

“I wrote this song in June after spending the day at a protest in downtown L.A., filled with hope with the prospect that millions of people were coming together from all over the world to fight against institutionalized racism and inequality,” Finneas wrote in a statement. “During that time, I’d also been following Amanda Kloots as she documented her husband Nick Cordero’s time in the ICU while in a coma after being admitted for Covid-19.”

He continued: “Imagining her sitting by his side, waiting, hopeful for him to wake up, it got me thinking about all the millions of people, all over the world, who also have loved ones, parents, children and extended family members going through the same thing. Fighting this horrific virus. Some will overcome and wake up again, while others, tragically may not. This song is dedicated to all who have had to endure this year. I hope this song can offer some sort of comfort to those who may need it.”

The song is paired with a one-take music video, filmed by Sam Bennett.

“What They’ll Say About Us” follows Finneas’ Blood Harmony EP, released in October 2019. A deluxe version of the EP was released last month.