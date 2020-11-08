Finneas Marks Trump’s ‘Firing’ With New Song ‘Where the Poison Is’

Finneas marked the “firing” of Donald Trump with his new song “Where the Poison Is,” which the singer released hours after the 2020 presidential election was called for President-elect Joe Biden.

“You’re fired,” Finneas tweeted, quoting Trump’s The Apprentice catchphrase; “Where the Poison Is” is critical of the soon-to-be-former administration and their handling of the coronavirus, with the accompanying visual showing a crumbling White House.

“When all my friends get sick it’s on the president/When all my friends get sick it’s on his government,” he sings on the chorus. “Take me to the place where the poison is/To put a face to what’s poisonous/To give him a little taste of his medicine/There’s a snake that thinks it’s the president.”

Finneas adds later on the gloomy track,”Once we put this all behind us/We get to go right back to school shootings in a climate crisis.”

In recent months, Finneas has also released topical new tracks like his protest anthem “What They’ll Say About Us” and the internet-dreading “Can’t Wait to Be Dead.”

On Saturday, following Biden’s win, Finneas’ sister Billie Eilish was among the many artists to take to social media to celebrate the victory.