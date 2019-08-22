Finneas Previews Debut EP ‘Blood Harmony’ With New Song ‘Shelter’

22-year-old singer, producer and multi-instrumentalist Finneas has released his latest song “Shelter” and announced his debut EP, Blood Harmony, out October 4th.

“I wrote this song a couple years ago and just let it percolate for a while, seeing how it would age,” Finneas said of “Shelter.” “When I looked through my music to release this year, I came across the demo and was pleasantly surprised to find I still liked it. Usually, I get bored of my stuff almost immediately. I wanted this song to have an urgency to it when I recorded it, the same way that the lyrics do — the kind of feverish feeling that accompanies loving someone.”

Finneas is the brother and producer of teenage pop sensation Billie Eilish, and he elaborated on the EP’s title as being inspired by that sibling bond, at least in part: “I would love for this title to remain ambiguous to listeners and for everyone to be able to imbue it with their own meaning and justification. The most common use of the term ‘blood harmony’ is an English expression for what it sounds like when siblings sing together, that biologic chemistry—I think that speaks for itself.”

Finneas will embark on his first headlining tour this fall, playing shows in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Brooklyn and Boston, in addition to an appearance at Austin City Limits. Registration for the Verified Fan presale runs through Sunday, August 25th. Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Wednesday, August 28 at 12:00PM local time.

Finneas previously produced and helped co-write Billie Eilish’s debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Finneas Tour Dates

October 5 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

October 15 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

October 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

October 20 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

October 23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

October 24 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club