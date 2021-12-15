 Finneas Strolls the Aquarium in New Video for 'Only a Lifetime' - Rolling Stone
Finneas Takes Lonely Stroll Through the Aquarium in Video for ‘Only a Lifetime’

Billie Eilish makes cameo in visual for Optimist single

Finneas takes a stroll around an aquarium in the new video for “Only a Lifetime,” a track off his debut album Optimist that serves as a tribute to his family.

Filmed in one take at the Long Beach, California’s Aquarium of the Pacific by director Sam Bennett, the video finds Finneas walking alone among the sea life, lit only by the light emitting from the tanks. As “Only a Lifetime” is dedicated to his family, in the video’s closing moments, his sister Billie Eilish and presumably their parents make a quick appearance to join their loved one in the aquarium.

Speaking of the track in a statement, Finneas said, “A lot of people were pacing around their houses, praying for lockdown to be lifted, and waiting for the vaccine. I had a sudden realization — I might really miss this calm time I had with my family and my girlfriend. I was trying to remind myself to stay present and stay engaged no matter what is going on.”

Finneas — up for Best New Artist at the Grammys (but hoping for an Olivia Rodrigo win) — recently sat down with the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast to discuss his solo album, Billie Eilish’s upcoming tour, and reveal that Eilish is already at work on new music following the release of her Happier Than Ever.

