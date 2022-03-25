Finneas Bares It All — Metaphorically Speaking — on New Song ‘Naked’

Finneas is back with his first new song of 2022, the punchy yet confessional, “Naked.”

The track begins with a funky pop groove, but takes a dramatic shift towards arena rock halfway through, propelled by a bridge filled with big guitar riffs. “If I don’t feel it, I don’t fake it,” Finneas sings on the hook. “If I’m being real it was overrated/If I know the deal then I won’t take it/I can’t believe you’ve seen me naked.”

“Naked” also arrives with a music video, directed by Sam Bennett, in which Finneas performs the song in a spare studio space illuminated by an ever-changing array of lights.

While “Naked” is the first original solo song Finneas has offered up this year, it arrives on the heels of his recent cover of Bon Iver’s “Flume,” which dropped as part of Spotify’s Singles series earlier this month — for which he also reworked his own song, “Medieval.” Finneas and sister Billie Eilish also penned several songs for the fictional boyband 4*Town featured in the new Pixar movie, Turning Red. (Finneas even voiced one of the faux band’s members.)

Finneas released his debut solo album, Optimist, last year, after sharing an EP, Blood Harmony, in 2019. The record helped earn Finneas a Best New Artist nomination at this year’s Grammys, where he’s also up for Record, Song, and Album of the Year thanks to his work with Eilish on Happier Than Ever and its title-track. Finneas and Eilish will also jointly compete for an Oscar this year — and will perform at the Academy Awards ceremony — with their Bond theme “No Time to Die” up for Best Original Song.