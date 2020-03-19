Finneas Performs on L.A. Rooftop in ‘Let’s Fall in Love for the Night’ Video

Finneas plays ukulele and dances atop a Los Angeles roof in his “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night” video. The song is on his debut EP Blood Harmony, which was released last fall.

Sam Bennett directed the one-take video, which features Finneas transitioning from playing his ukulele to looking at the Los Angeles skyline. As the song picks up, he’s joined by a crew of dancers who perform choreography with him as he continues singing the romantic song.

Finneas took home five Grammy Awards earlier this year for his work with sister Billie Eilish. His one solo award was Producer of the Year. In between touring with Eilish, Finneas has been launching his solo career and making a name for himself as pop’s new go-to producer, having worked with Camila Cabello, Tove Lo and Selena Gomez in recent months. Finneas and Eilish recently collaborated on the theme song for the latest James Bond film No Time to Die.