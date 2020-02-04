 Watch Finneas Perform 'Let's Fall in Love for the Night' on 'Fallon' - Rolling Stone
Watch Finneas Perform ‘Let’s Fall in Love for the Night’ on ‘Fallon’

The musician also confirmed his Bond theme with Billie Eilish is coming “soon”

Following his recent win at the Grammys Finneas stopped by The Tonight Show to perform his acoustic pop number “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night.” The musician was joined by a live band for his upbeat rendition of the track, which comes off his debut EP Blood Harmony.

Finneas, brother and producer of teenage pop sensation Billie Eilish, dropped the EP in October before heading out on tour with his sister last fall. The singer produced and helped co-write Billie Eilish’s debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, but has recently been splitting his time between his own music and his production work.

During his appearance on The Tonight Show Finneas also sat down with Jimmy Fallon to discuss his career, including working with Eilish on the theme song for the upcoming Bond film No Time To Die and how the pair is scheduled to perform at the Oscars this weekend. The musician confirmed that the Bond theme is expected out soon. “Really soon,” he noted. “It comes out soon. And the movie’s great.”

He also spoke about making Eilish’s debut album in their childhood home and how the pair used random sounds in songs like “Bad Guy.”

