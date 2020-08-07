Finneas Shares ‘1964’ Version of ‘Let’s Fall in Love for the Night’

On Friday, Finneas released a deluxe version of his Blood Harmony EP, featuring the original seven tracks along with the fan-favorite “Break My Heart Again” and a new version of “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night.”

The latter, titled “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night (1964),” takes the original one-night-stand track and strips it down to its bare essentials, turning it into modern lounge music. Finneas channels Sinatra, singing over just a marimba and a few snap tracks.

Finneas said of the new version: “When I was originally producing this song, it took me down two different directions. One inspired by the rhythms I loved in Outkast and Gorillaz songs, which became the original production, and the other, which became this. A production inspired by the vinyl loved and listened to throughout my childhood. I wanted to make a lullaby version and give it to the people.”

He also addressed the fan question of what the EP’s title could mean. “I would love for this title to remain ambiguous to listeners and for everyone to be able to imbue it with their own meaning and justification,” he said, then alluded to his work with his sister, Billie Eilish: “The most common use of the term ‘blood harmony’ is an English expression for what it sounds like when siblings sing together, that biologic chemistry — I think that speaks for itself.”

Last month, Eilish dropped the Finneas-produced song “My Future” on her brother’s birthday.