Hear Finneas’ ‘I Lost a Friend’ Remixed by Marian Hill

Billie Eilish’s producer-brother is up for five 2020 Grammy Awards

By
Claire Shaffer
&
Althea Legaspi

Finneas has shared a new version of his song “I Lost a Friend,” remixed by Marian Hill. It dropped Thursday at midnight. The track originally appeared on Finneas’ Blood Harmony EP.

Where the original features a contemplative piano melody, the remix opens with his emotive vocals at the fore, which also get some remix manipulations on the harmonies, and the beats and atmospheric touches lightly buoy his refrains.

Earlier this month, the 22-year-old singer and producer received five nominations at the 2020 Grammy Awards, including the award for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical; he’s the youngest producer to be nominated for a Grammy on his own, a distinction previously held by then-23-year-old Lauryn Hill when she was nominated for 1998’s The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

Finneas also received nominations for Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical — all for his work on his sister Billie Eilish’s album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and the lead single “Bad Guy.” He also produced Selena Gomez’s recent Number One hit, “Lose You to Love Me,” and Camila Cabello’s “First Man.”

Finneas will join Eilish on her upcoming Where Do We Go? arena tour in 2020, and will perform a solo festival set at Hangout Festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

