Finneas Delivers Wry and Winsome Holiday Song ‘Another Year’ on ‘Fallon’

Finneas performed his charmingly frank holiday song, “Another Year,” on The Tonight Show Tuesday, December 8th.

The songwriter and producer recorded the performance in a large warehouse space where the light pouring in through the graffiti-coated windows gave off a stained glass feel fittingly reminiscent of a cathedral. Finneas delivered the song with just piano accompaniment, crooning the tune’s sweet but uncertain lyrics, “Don’t waste a dime on me/Just want your company/Beside a Christmas tree, if the dog allows it.”

Finneas released “Another Year” at the beginning of the month, but noted in a statement that he wrote the tune last Christmas. At the time, the song was inspired by the uncertainty that lay ahead, and Finneas added: “Had I known anything I know now about how 2020 would go, I don’t think I would have changed a word. I hope wherever this song finds you, it brings you some small dose of comfort. The horizon is bright, I think.”

Over the course of 2020, Finneas released three solo singles (“Where the Poison Is,” “Can’t Wait to Be Dead,” “What They’ll Say About Us”) and the deluxe version of his 2019 debut EP, Blood Harmony. He’s also collaborated with Demi Lovato (“Commander in Chief”), Justin Bieber (“Lonely”), and sister Billie Eilish (“My Future” and “Therefore I Am”), among others.